EMG Holdings L.P. Lowers Stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

EMG Holdings L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,685 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 165,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition Two Price Performance

NASDAQ:KAII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

About Kismet Acquisition Two

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

