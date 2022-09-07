EMG Holdings L.P. Sells 102,270 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

EMG Holdings L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,270 shares during the quarter. EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 620,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Jack Creek Investment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 281,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth $2,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Jack Creek Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JCIC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 3,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.93.

About Jack Creek Investment

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.