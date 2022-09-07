EMG Holdings L.P. Sells 27,299 Shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

EMG Holdings L.P. lowered its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,299 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. owned 0.24% of Velocity Acquisition worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VELO. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Velocity Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VELO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,806. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

