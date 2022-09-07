EMG Holdings L.P. Trims Stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

EMG Holdings L.P. lowered its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,104.9% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,219,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,591 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,692,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 784,148 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 591,183 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 871,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 45,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $6,568,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %

LGAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,790. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

