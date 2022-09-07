Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ENR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. 5,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,965. Energizer has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 207.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Energizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Energizer by 11.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 85.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

