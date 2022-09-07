Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.38. 8,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 991,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

NRGV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22.

In other Energy Vault news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,698.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,318,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

