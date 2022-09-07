Enghouse Systems’ (ENGH) Buy Rating Reiterated at CLSA

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at CLSA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$0.65 price target on the stock. CLSA’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 97.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC downgraded Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.03.

Enghouse Systems stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,507. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of C$23.96 and a 1-year high of C$64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,700. In other news, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$380,700. Also, Director Paul James Stoyan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.79 per share, with a total value of C$26,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,785.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

