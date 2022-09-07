ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $78,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.
