Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,049 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $39,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,320. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.1 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of EQIX opened at $631.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $884.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

