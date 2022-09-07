ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

ESAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

ESAB stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.94. ESAB has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $58.08.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. Research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $2,920,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

