EtherGem Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $187.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $103,730.57 and $187.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,811.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00135753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00035667 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023392 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.