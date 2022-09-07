Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Euroseas has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Euroseas to earn $20.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of ESEA opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24.

ESEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Univest Sec started coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Euroseas by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

