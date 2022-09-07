Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,792 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 118,877 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.41% of Expedia Group worth $126,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Expedia Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 314.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.69.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.