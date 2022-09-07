Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Expedia Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.2 %

EXPE stock opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.69.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

