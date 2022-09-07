FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.
FAT Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87.
FAT Brands Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FAT Brands (FATBP)
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.