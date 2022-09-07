Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by Kynam Capital Management LP

Kynam Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics comprises 1.1% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kynam Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Fate Therapeutics worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,686,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after purchasing an additional 762,832 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,012,000 after purchasing an additional 676,015 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,255,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,411,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 456,204 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FATE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 67,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,663. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $75.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 million. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,685. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

