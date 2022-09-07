Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,147 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.25% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $78,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after acquiring an additional 63,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 420,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 170,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 282,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,158 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FBND traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.19. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,527. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19.

