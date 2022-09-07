Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.15. 251,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739,230. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

