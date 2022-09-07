Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $15.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,088,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VWO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. 399,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,737,139. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

