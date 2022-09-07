Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 13,754 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1,486.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna Stock Up 3.2 %

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 557,570 shares of company stock valued at $89,311,945 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA traded up $4.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.24. The company had a trading volume of 109,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,336. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $464.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.