Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 903 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.97. 12,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.