Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 9,228 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.02. 143,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

