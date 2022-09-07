Financial Advisors Network Inc. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after buying an additional 2,916,030 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $99,844,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after acquiring an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,540. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $91.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.