Financial Survey: Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) versus CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International -190.35% -31.55% -16.71% CBIZ 7.93% 14.56% 5.92%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ucommune International and CBIZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of CBIZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ucommune International and CBIZ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $165.95 million 0.12 -$313.28 million ($72.59) -0.07 CBIZ $1.10 billion 2.02 $70.89 million $1.92 22.60

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International. Ucommune International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CBIZ beats Ucommune International on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

