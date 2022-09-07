First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Gap Up to $17.11

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $17.57. First Watch Restaurant Group shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 135 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FWRG. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.68.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 244.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,550,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

