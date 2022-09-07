FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $33.52

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.52, but opened at $30.96. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 3,491 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SEB Equities cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Danske lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEX LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 413.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

