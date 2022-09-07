Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.34.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,113,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $921,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

