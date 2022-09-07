Franchise Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Franchise Capital Ltd cut its stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,830,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344,425 shares during the period. Tuya makes up about 2.3% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of Tuya worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in Tuya during the fourth quarter worth $1,750,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tuya during the fourth quarter worth $7,115,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Tuya by 44.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,717,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tuya by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:TUYA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 5,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,172. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. Tuya Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $596.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.95.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 67.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

