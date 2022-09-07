Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Full Metal Minerals Stock Down 9.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.
Full Metal Minerals Company Profile
Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
