Fundamental Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO)

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 236.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Couloir Capital increased their price objective on shares of Steppe Gold to C$2.22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

Steppe Gold Price Performance

Shares of STGO stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,271.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$1.82. The company has a market cap of C$72.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85.

Insider Activity at Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Company Profile

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 129,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,592.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,286,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,010,716.53. Insiders have bought 500,200 shares of company stock worth $549,515 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.