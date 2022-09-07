FY2023 Earnings Estimate for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Issued By DA Davidson

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report released on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FCF. B. Riley raised their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 763,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 568,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after purchasing an additional 524,228 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 303,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

