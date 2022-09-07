Gaj Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,021.86 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $14,021.86 and approximately $120.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gaj Finance has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002439 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00852504 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015897 BTC.
About Gaj Finance
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Gaj Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaj Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.