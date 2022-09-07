GamyFi Platform (GFX) Reaches Market Cap of $32,321.07

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $32,321.07 and approximately $13,212.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002461 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00883190 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016312 BTC.
GamyFi Platform Coin Profile
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform
