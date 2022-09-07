General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,504 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 741,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in General Mills by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 177,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.18. 36,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,545. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $78.54.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

