GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) dropped 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

GHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $682.02 million, a P/E ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GH Research by 69.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,573 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 4th quarter worth $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 4th quarter worth $7,256,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GH Research by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

