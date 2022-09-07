GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) dropped 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.
GH Research Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $682.02 million, a P/E ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research
GH Research Company Profile
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GH Research (GHRS)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.