GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GitLab Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GTLB stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,661. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,634,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $624,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

