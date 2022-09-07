Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Up 14.7%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) shares shot up 14.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.19 and last traded at $55.19. 5,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 436,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GKOS. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Glaukos Trading Up 21.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 855.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

