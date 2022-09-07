Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) & Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Head to Head Review

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Global-e Online has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global-e Online and Dynatrace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 0 0 8 0 3.00 Dynatrace 0 2 14 0 2.88

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global-e Online presently has a consensus target price of $40.89, suggesting a potential upside of 40.08%. Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $57.94, suggesting a potential upside of 51.75%. Given Dynatrace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Global-e Online.

68.2% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -50.20% -6.60% -5.64% Dynatrace 4.18% 7.81% 4.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global-e Online and Dynatrace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $245.27 million 18.52 -$74.93 million ($1.00) -29.19 Dynatrace $929.45 million 11.80 $52.45 million $0.14 272.71

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Global-e Online on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. Global-E Online Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

