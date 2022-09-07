Global Endowment Management LP Acquires 25,430 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.12% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 126,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. 34,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,179. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

