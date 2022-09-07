Global Endowment Management LP Acquires Shares of 20,000 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 177,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,902,000 after buying an additional 56,052 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. 208,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336,397. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

