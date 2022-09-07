Global Endowment Management LP Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 123,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,273. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

