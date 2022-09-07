Global Endowment Management LP Buys 30,849 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 2.1% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $29,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.67. 86,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,779,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.82 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.67 billion, a PE ratio of 279.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.25 and a 200-day moving average of $184.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,688,689.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,688,689.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,855,744. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.