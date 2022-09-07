Global Endowment Management LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Global Endowment Management LP cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.73. 8,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,804. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

