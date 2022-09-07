Global Endowment Management LP Increases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $14,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,333,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 69.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,501 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,911,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,587,000 after acquiring an additional 908,732 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $55.34. 30,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $84.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

