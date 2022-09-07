Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) Increases Dividend to €0.14 Per Share

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.14) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Stock Down 4.8 %
GWI stock opened at GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a one year low of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 6.68 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.50. The firm has a market cap of £9.29 million and a PE ratio of 19.98.
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Company Profile
Read More
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.