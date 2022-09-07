Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) recently:

9/2/2022 – Good Times Restaurants is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Good Times Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/25/2022 – Good Times Restaurants is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Good Times Restaurants is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Good Times Restaurants is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Good Times Restaurants is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2022 – Good Times Restaurants is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2022 – Good Times Restaurants is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. 23 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,178. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

