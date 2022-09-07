Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires 6,192 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at $662,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,928 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

