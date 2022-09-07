Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires 828 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

