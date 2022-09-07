Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,033,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,552 shares of company stock worth $9,876,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9,242.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.51. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.