Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,952 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in YETI by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in YETI by 24.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after buying an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NYSE YETI opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

